2 Oil Tankers Catch Fire After Collision Off UAE Coast

Two oil tankers caught fire after colliding early Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Authorities confirmed that all crew members were safely rescued, and no injuries or environmental damage have been reported.

The tankers, named Adalynn and Front Eagle, collided approximately 24 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan. The UAE National Guard reported that 24 crew members aboard the Adalynn were evacuated safely. Details about the Front Eagle’s crew were not immediately released.

While the cause of the crash is still being investigated, early assessments suggest the collision was not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Maritime analysts have pointed to increasing incidents of electronic interference in the region—including GPS jamming—which could pose serious navigational hazards for vessels operating in the busy waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategic maritime chokepoints, with around 20% of global oil shipments passing through its narrow waters. The area has grown more volatile in recent months, and reports of signal interference have raised alarms in the shipping and energy sectors.

Although some initial speculation linked the crash to regional tensions, maritime security firms say there is no evidence of foul play. Tracking data did show that the Front Eagle had previously encountered GPS jamming near Assaluyeh on June 15 and 16, but not near the collision site.