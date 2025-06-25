2 Pakistani Soldiers, 11 Guerrillas Killed in South Waziristan Border Clash

Pakistan’s military said Tuesday that 11 armed fighters and two soldiers were killed in an intelligence-led operation in South Waziristan, near the border with Afghanistan. The engagement took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a region that has seen a sharp increase in insurgent attacks in recent years.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, troops launched the operation based on credible intelligence about the presence of armed groups in the area. “During the operation, our troops effectively targeted the terrorists at their location,” ISPR stated. Seven additional fighters were reportedly wounded in the exchange.

The soldiers killed were identified as Major Moiz Abbas Shah and Lance Naik Jibran Ullah. Pakistan’s military said efforts to secure and clear the area are still ongoing.

ISPR claimed the group targeted in the operation had connections to what it called “Indian-sponsored” networks. India has repeatedly rejected such allegations, while the Afghan Taliban has denied accusations that it allows foreign fighters to operate from its territory. Tensions between Islamabad, New Delhi, and Kabul continue to simmer over cross-border security concerns.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, praising their service and reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism.

Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan has intensified since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban and affiliated groups have repeatedly targeted security forces. Last week, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said about 700 military personnel had been killed in attacks over the past two years.