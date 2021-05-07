Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2 Palestinian Gunmen Killed After Opening Fire on West Bank Israeli Border Police Base
Israeli Border Police jeeps are used as a barrier near the Salem checkpoint on a road leading to the West Bank city of Jenin, following an attack by Palestinians on an Israeli base, on May 7, 2021. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
West Bank
Israel
Border Police
armed militias

2 Palestinian Gunmen Killed After Opening Fire on West Bank Israeli Border Police Base

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2021

Two Palestinian fighters were killed and one seriously wounded after they opened fire on an Israeli Border Police base in the northern West Bank on Friday.

The three Palestinians, armed with Carlo submachine guns and knives, attacked the Salem base, which straddles the Green Line, the 1949 armistice line between Israel and the West Bank, about 6 miles southwest of Afula. The injured Palestinian attacker was brought to Emek Medical Center in Afula. There were no reported injuries to the Israeli forces. “The terrorists fired at the gate of the base. Border Police officers and an IDF soldier responded by firing and neutralizing the three terrorists,” the Israel Police said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, a 27-year-old Palestinian woman attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron and was arrested by Border Police officers.

Israeli police and troops are on high alert ahead of a number of major events next week, including Jerusalem Day, when Israelis celebrate the reunification of the city in the 1967 Six-Day War; Laylat al-Qadr, when Muslims commemorate the angel Gabriel’s revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad; Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan; Quds Day, set by Iran to express support for the Palestinian claim to Jerusalem; and Nakba Day, which mourns the displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have been on the rise throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which saw the launching of rockets and incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel; violent clashes between Palestinian and far-right Jewish protesters and Israeli police in Jerusalem; the cancellation of elections by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; and a hotly contested property dispute between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.