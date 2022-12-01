2 Palestinian Terror Group Leaders Killed in West Bank Raid

Two leaders of armed Palestinian groups were killed early on Wednesday morning in Jenin in the West Bank. The men were killed during an Israel Defense Forces raid to arrest three Palestinians suspected of terrorist involvement. They were killed when the special forces soldiers returned fire after coming under what the IDF said was heavy gunfire during the arrest raid. One of the killed men was identified as the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction in Jenin, the other was said to be a member of the Fatah-affiliated al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. At least 20 others were injured during the raid, according to reports. Eight Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in the last three days.

At least six other Palestinians accused of terrorist activity were arrested in West Bank raids early Wednesday.

“The activity of the IDF and the security forces tonight in Jenin is a direct continuation of our uncompromising policy on the fight against terrorism. The two senior terrorists who were thwarted – a field commander in Jenin and a member of the Islamic Jihad; and a senior member of the Al-Aqsa Brigades in Jenin – planned and carried out attacks on Israeli territory,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement. “Precisely in these stormy times, when irresponsible parties are trying to drag the IDF into an extreme debate and incite soldiers against their commanders, I want to express my appreciation to the security forces. This is the way to fight terrorism; this is the way to protect the citizens of Israel. Look after yourselves”