2 Palestinians, Including US Citizen, Killed in West Bank Confrontation; Israeli Police Launch Investigation

A 20-year-old Palestinian American man was killed on Friday during a violent clash between Israeli and Palestinian civilians near the village of Sinjil, around 10 miles north of Ramallah in the West Bank. The confrontation, which also left another Palestinian dead and several injured, has sparked a demand from the deceased man’s family for the United States to launch a formal investigation.

The victim, identified as Sayfollah Musallet, was a Florida-born US citizen visiting family in the West Bank. According to his relatives, Musallet was trying to protect his family’s land from Israelis attempting to establish an unauthorized outpost. During the incident, he was reportedly beaten for hours and later died en route to the hospital. His family accused Israeli attackers of blocking emergency medical services from reaching him in time.

“This is an unimaginable nightmare and injustice that no family should ever have to face,” the Musallet family said in a statement. “We demand the US State Department lead an immediate investigation and hold the Israeli settlers who killed Saif accountable for their crimes. We demand justice.”

The US State Department has confirmed Musallet’s death and said it is providing consular support to the family. A spokesperson declined to comment on the circumstances of the incident, citing privacy concerns, but added, “The US Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas.”

The incident occurred in the broader context of escalating violence in the West Bank since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023. According to the United Nations and Palestinian health officials, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in that period, many during Israeli military raids or settler attacks. Israeli officials say the majority of Palestinians killed were engaged in violence.

Israeli authorities said the clash on Friday began when Palestinians threw rocks at Israelis near Sinjil, lightly injuring two people. In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a “violent confrontation developed in the area involving Palestinians and Israeli civilians, which included vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling.”

Israeli troops and police were deployed to the scene to restore order. According to a police spokesperson, six individuals were arrested, including two Israeli suspects, two left-wing activists, and one Palestinian. An Israeli military reservist was also detained but later released after being questioned.

The Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement: “Following reports of a physical confrontation between civilians in the area of Judea and Samaria, Israel Police and Border Police forces were deployed to the scene alongside the IDF to disperse the unrest and restore order. Several individuals from both sides were detained at the scene on suspicion of involvement in acts of violence. A joint investigation has since been opened by the Israel Police and the IDF Military Police.”

“Due to the sensitive and ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details can be provided at this time,” the statement continued. “However, we emphasize that all incidents of violence are investigated professionally, thoroughly, and without bias. The Israel Police remains committed to upholding the law and safeguarding all residents under its jurisdiction, regardless of identity, background or religion.”

A second Palestinian, 23-year-old Mohammed Rizq Hussein al-Shalabi, was shot and killed during the same confrontation. His body was reportedly found hours later with signs of extensive bruising. It remains unclear whether he was shot by Israeli civilians or security personnel.

The Palestinian Authority and various rights groups have decried the incident as another example of rising settler violence in the West Bank, which they say is taking place in a climate of impunity. The European Union, the United Kingdom, and the Biden administration had previously imposed sanctions on individuals accused of such violence. Those US sanctions were rescinded earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

The investigation is ongoing, and Israeli police say they are attempting to coordinate with the Palestinian Authority to obtain access to the bodies and forensic findings. No charges have yet been announced.