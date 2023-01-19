2 Palestinians Killed in West Bank Clash With IDF

Two Palestinians were killed early Thursday in clashes with Israel Defense Forces troops in the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian health officials reported.

Israeli media quoted the Palestinian officials as naming the two as Adham Jabareen, 28, a local commander of Islamic Jihad, and 57-year-old Jawad Bawaqta, a teacher. Islamic Jihad said that Bawaqta was shot while giving first aid to Jabareen.

The IDF said Thursday that its troops had come under heavy fire from “armed Palestinian gunmen… during counterterrorism activity” in Jenin refugee camp. It said soldiers were also targeted by explosive devices after which they “responded with live fire.”

The army said troops arrested “10 wanted individuals suspected of conducting terrorist activity,” and that “the suspects, weapons & ammunition were transferred to security forces for further processing.”