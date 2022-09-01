2 Palestinians Killed In West Bank During Clashes With Israeli Troops

Two Palestinian men were killed early Thursday during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank. The clashes began in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus in the northern West Bank, when Israeli troops arrived to arrest a wanted man.

One of the Palestinian men, identified as Samer Khaled, 25, was shot in the neck and died in the Ein Beit al-Ma’ refugee camp near Nablus. Reports said he was killed by Palestinian gunfire and not by Israeli soldiers.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old Palestinian man was killed during clashes with Israeli troops who entered the West Bank city of al-Bireh near Ramallah to seize money suspected to be used for terror purposes. Yazan Afaneh was from the Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Jerusalem. He was shot while Israeli troops dispersed riots by Palestinians in al-Bireh. According to the Israel Defense Forces, troops had entered to seize money suspected to have been intended for terror purposes.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops arrested six wanted men in areas throughout the West Bank overnight.