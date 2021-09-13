2 Rockets Fired From Gaza on Israel, IDF Responds

At least two rockets were fired from Gaza at southern Israel communities late on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the third day in a row for such attacks. Both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. The second rocket was fired as the Israel Defense Forces launched airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza in response to the first rocket attack.

IDF fighter jets attacked four Hamas outposts that served as training complexes, as well as a weapons manufacturing site and weapons storage site, according to the IDF. The entrance to a terror tunnel also was struck.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. The IDF says it holds Hamas responsible for all actions emanating from Gaza.