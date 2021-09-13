Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2 Rockets Fired From Gaza on Israel, IDF Responds
Images of targets of Israel Defense Forces retaliatory attacks on September 13, 2021. (IDF)
News Updates
Gaza
rocket attacks
Hamas

2 Rockets Fired From Gaza on Israel, IDF Responds

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2021

At least two rockets were fired from Gaza at southern Israel communities late on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the third day in a row for such attacks. Both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. The second rocket was fired as the Israel Defense Forces launched airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza in response to the first rocket attack.

IDF fighter jets attacked four Hamas outposts that served as training complexes, as well as a weapons manufacturing site and weapons storage site, according to the IDF. The entrance to a terror tunnel also was struck.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. The IDF says it holds Hamas responsible for all actions emanating from Gaza.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.