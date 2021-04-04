2 Rockets Strike Iraqi Air Base Hosting US Troops

Two rockets struck near an Iraqi air base near Baghdad that hosts US soldiers. The rockets fired on Sunday did not cause any damage or casualties, according to reports. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack on the Balad air base, the 14th against American interests in Iraq since Joe Biden became president in January, comes ahead of strategic Iraq-U.S. talks set for April 7. Former President Donald Trump withdrew all but 2,500 US troops from Iraq before he left office, with a promise that the last two thousand troops would leave by next month. Biden has said that it would be difficult to pull back all of the troops by the Trump deadline.