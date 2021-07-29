2 Rockets Target US Embassy in Iraq

At least two rockets were fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad, which is home to the US embassy, Iraqi officials told reporters. No damage or casualties were reported. The rockets were launched from a mainly Shiite neighborhood in eastern Baghdad and are believed to have been targeting the US embassy, Reuters reported.

The attack early Thursday came more than a day after US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi announced that the US would end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year. There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

There have been several rocket attacks in recent months targeting US troops and diplomatic missions in Iraq.