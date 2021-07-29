Protecting Truth During Tension

2 Rockets Target US Embassy in Iraq
An Iraqi police officer stands guard over the US Embassy, located in the Green Zone in Bagdhad, on Dec. 21, 2020. (Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates
US Embassy in Baghdad
Iraq
rocket attack

2 Rockets Target US Embassy in Iraq

The Media Line Staff
07/29/2021

At least two rockets were fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad, which is home to the US embassy, Iraqi officials told reporters. No damage or casualties were reported. The rockets were launched from a mainly Shiite neighborhood in eastern Baghdad and are believed to have been targeting the US embassy, Reuters reported.

The attack early Thursday came more than a day after US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi announced that the US would end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year. There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

There have been several rocket attacks in recent months targeting US troops and diplomatic missions in Iraq.

