2 Syrian Civilians Killed in Airstrike Blamed on Israel

The Media Line Staff
04/04/2023

Two Syrian civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Damascus, Syrian state media reported. The attack early Tuesday morning is the fourth airstrike on Syrian targets blamed on Israel in the last week. The attack came from the direction of the Golan Heights, and targeted several sites near and around Damascus and in areas of the southern region, according to state media.

The report said that Syrian air defenses intercepted and shot down most of the missiles, a claim frequently made by Syria. Five Syrian soldiers also were wounded in an airstrike early Sunday. An attack on Friday killed an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer.

