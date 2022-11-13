Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Airstrike Blamed on Israel
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Airstrikes
Syria
Israel
Homs

2 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Airstrike Blamed on Israel

The Media Line Staff
11/13/2022

Two Syrian soldiers were killed and three others injured in an airstrike blamed on Israel that targeted the Shayrat Air Base in the countryside south of the Syrian city of Homs, Syrian state media reported. There also were “material losses,” according to the report. The report said that Syrian missile defenses downed some of the Israeli rockets; Syrian state media frequently make that claim.

Reuters reported that the airstrikes were aimed at the air base’s runway, citing an unnamed military source, who also said that the Russian military had expanded the runway and the airport’s underground facilities in the last three years. Russia has troops stationed near the airport, according to the report.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that a warehouse for Iranian militias and Hizbullah located in the air base was destroyed in the airstrike.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.