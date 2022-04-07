2 US Personnel Injured in Rocket Attack on Military Base in Eastern Syria

Two personnel in the US military were injured in by a rocket that struck a military base in eastern Syria, US officials said on Thursday, Reuters reported. The US Air Force base in Syria reportedly came under attack early on Thursday. One of the injured was treated and released, and the second was being checked for traumatic brain injury, Reuters reported, citing unnamed US officials.

A tribal source in the area and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights both reported that the rocket attack was carried out by Iran-backed militias. No one has taken responsibility for the attack, however.

The US military’s Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant said in tweet on Thursday that was later deleted that the Green Village installation housing coalition forces fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) in eastern Syria had been hit by rocket fire. There was also a rocket attack on the Kawergosk oilfield in Iraq several hours earlier.

US troops were fired on in the same area last year. There reportedly have been 10 rocket and drone attacks against sites housing American forces in Iraq and Syria this year, most blamed on Iranian-backed militias and factions.