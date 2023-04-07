2 Israeli Sisters Killed, Mother Critically Injured, in West Bank Shooting Attack

Two women in their 20s were shot dead and another, aged 45, was critically wounded in an attack allegedly carried out by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank, according to Israeli medics.

Oded Revivi, mayor of the West Bank settlement of Efrat, announced that two women killed in the attack were sisters from Efrat and that the injured woman was their mother. The incident occurred near the settlement of Hamra in the Jordan Valley. The assailant reportedly opened fire on the vehicle from a nearby car, causing it to swerve off the road, and then fired again, riddling the car with bullets. More than 20 7.62mm shell casings, typically used by a Kalashnikov rifle, were discovered at the scene. The Israeli military stated that security forces were searching for the attacker.

This attack comes amid a wave of violence in the occupied West Bank in recent months, with Palestinian officials describing the start of 2023 as the deadliest period for Palestinians in over two decades. Almost 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank this year. During the same period, Palestinian attacks have killed 16 Israelis, all but one of them civilians. The shooting also occurred hours after Israeli warplanes launched strikes on what the military described as Palestinian militant targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, marking a significant escalation in the region.