Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2 Israeli Sisters Killed, Mother Critically Injured, in West Bank Shooting Attack
Medics provide care at the scene of the attack near Hamra, on the West Bank, April 7, 2023. (Screenshot: Twitter)
News Updates
West Bank
Israel
terrorist attack

2 Israeli Sisters Killed, Mother Critically Injured, in West Bank Shooting Attack

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2023

Two women in their 20s were shot dead and another, aged 45, was critically wounded in an attack allegedly carried out by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank, according to Israeli medics.

Oded Revivi, mayor of the West Bank settlement of Efrat, announced that two women killed in the attack were sisters from Efrat and that the injured woman was their mother.

The incident occurred near the settlement of Hamra in the Jordan Valley. The assailant reportedly opened fire on the vehicle from a nearby car, causing it to swerve off the road, and then fired again, riddling the car with bullets. More than 20 7.62mm shell casings, typically used by a Kalashnikov rifle, were discovered at the scene. The Israeli military stated that security forces were searching for the attacker.

This attack comes amid a wave of violence in the occupied West Bank in recent months, with Palestinian officials describing the start of 2023 as the deadliest period for Palestinians in over two decades. Almost 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank this year. During the same period, Palestinian attacks have killed 16 Israelis, all but one of them civilians. The shooting also occurred hours after Israeli warplanes launched strikes on what the military described as Palestinian militant targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, marking a significant escalation in the region.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.