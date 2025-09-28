Donate
Light Theme
Log In
20-year-old Israeli Seriously Wounded in West Bank Car Ramming Attack, Terrorism Suspected
MDA rushes to treat a 20-year-old man seriously injured by a car ramming attack at Kedumim Junction in the West Bank, September 28, 2025. (MDA spokesman)

20-year-old Israeli Seriously Wounded in West Bank Car Ramming Attack, Terrorism Suspected

The Media Line Staff
09/28/2025

An Israeli man was seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in a suspected car-ramming at the Jit junction near Kedumim in the West Bank. The 20-year-old sustained a head injury during the incident, which began when two vehicles collided, one of them driven by a Palestinian suspect. 

Magen David Adom said the injured man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Initial findings indicate he may also have been struck by gunfire after soldiers opened fire on the suspected assailant. 

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinian driver attempted to carry out a ramming attack and was shot dead by security forces at the scene. A preliminary army inquiry confirmed that the Israeli civilian was hit amid the crossfire. 

Emergency teams arrived quickly, providing first aid before evacuating the victim. Security personnel have since closed off roads and are conducting inspections at all entry and exit points around the junction to ensure no additional threats remain. 

The Jit junction has been the site of repeated violence in recent months. In January, three Israelis—including a police officer and two women—were killed and 11 others injured in a deadly attack near the same area. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Authorities are continuing to investigate Sunday’s incident, but officials said evidence strongly points to a deliberate car-ramming attempt. 

The attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by communities in the northern West Bank, where roads connecting settlements and Palestinian towns remain flashpoints for violence. 

News Updates
Car-ramming
Kedumim
terror attack
West Bank
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods