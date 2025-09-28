20-year-old Israeli Seriously Wounded in West Bank Car Ramming Attack, Terrorism Suspected

An Israeli man was seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in a suspected car-ramming at the Jit junction near Kedumim in the West Bank. The 20-year-old sustained a head injury during the incident, which began when two vehicles collided, one of them driven by a Palestinian suspect.

Magen David Adom said the injured man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Initial findings indicate he may also have been struck by gunfire after soldiers opened fire on the suspected assailant.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinian driver attempted to carry out a ramming attack and was shot dead by security forces at the scene. A preliminary army inquiry confirmed that the Israeli civilian was hit amid the crossfire.

Emergency teams arrived quickly, providing first aid before evacuating the victim. Security personnel have since closed off roads and are conducting inspections at all entry and exit points around the junction to ensure no additional threats remain.

The Jit junction has been the site of repeated violence in recent months. In January, three Israelis—including a police officer and two women—were killed and 11 others injured in a deadly attack near the same area.

Authorities are continuing to investigate Sunday’s incident, but officials said evidence strongly points to a deliberate car-ramming attempt.

The attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by communities in the northern West Bank, where roads connecting settlements and Palestinian towns remain flashpoints for violence.