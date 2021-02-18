20,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Sent to Gaza from UAE

A shipment of 20,000 doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus will enter the Gaza Strip in the next 48 hours through the Rafah crossing from Egypt. The doses of the vaccine, the Sputnik V made by Russia, are being donated by the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinian Authority announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after at least 1,000 doses of the Russian vaccine entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Israel.

The vaccines were sent from the UAE reportedly at the initiation of Mohammad Dahlan, a former Fatah official who was expelled from the party in 2011 and has since lived in exile in the UAE.

Similar-sized shipments are expected to be sent to Gaza by the UAE each month, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported.