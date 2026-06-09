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21 Killed, 20 Injured in Deadly Bus Crash and Fire in Southern Iraq 
Bus crashes and catches fire, killing 21 and injuring 20, June 8, 2026. (Facebook)

21 Killed, 20 Injured in Deadly Bus Crash and Fire in Southern Iraq 

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2026

A deadly bus fire in southern Iraq left 21 people dead and 20 injured, with authorities still attempting to identify many of the victims after the vehicle was engulfed in flames, provincial officials said Monday. 

Recovery and identification efforts were continuing in Thi Qar province, where the crash occurred Sunday afternoon. Ahmad Saleem, spokesperson for the Thi Qar provincial council, said 14 of those killed were burned so severely that officials have been unable to determine their identities. 

Two Iranian nationals are believed to be among the dead, although confirmation remains pending. Saleem said two injured Iranian citizens were transported to Iran on Monday morning through the Iranian Consulate in Basra. 

The passenger bus had departed from Najaf and was headed toward Basra when the accident took place at about 3 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred in Thi Qar province on a roadway between Thi Qar and Diwaniyah. After the collision, the vehicle caught fire. 

Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Saleem said local authorities had previously raised concerns about the condition of the road where the crash occurred and identified it as a safety issue. 

He also said emergency services faced difficulties responding to the disaster because of a significant shortage of ambulances in the province. 

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The accident has renewed attention on transportation infrastructure in Iraq, where road fatalities remain a recurring problem. Large portions of the country’s infrastructure have deteriorated over decades, while many highways suffer from inadequate maintenance. Aging vehicles and inconsistent enforcement of traffic regulations have also contributed to traffic safety concerns. 

 

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