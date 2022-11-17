Donate
Light Theme
Log In
21 Killed in Gaza Strip Apartment Fire
Palestinian firefighters extinguish flames in an apartment ravaged by fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 17, 2022. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Fire
Gaza Strip
Jabalia

21 Killed in Gaza Strip Apartment Fire

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2022

At least 21 Palestinians, including seven children, were killed and several others were injured on Thursday when a massive fire swept through a home in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian security and medical sources said. The fire, which started on the top floor of a four-story residential building, was caused by the improper storage of large amounts of gasoline, the Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip said. A large party was being hosted in the apartment, home to the Abu Raya family, when the fire broke out. Ahmed Abu Raya, head of a bureau in the Hamas government’s Labor Ministry, is believed to be among the victims.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a day of mourning on Friday.

Israel offered to evacuate the wounded to the West Bank for medical treatment. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement, “The State of Israel and the security establishment express sorrow for the heavy disaster in Gaza. The coordinator of government operations in the territories submitted an offer to assist in the humanitarian evacuation of casualties to the hospitals.”

The Palestinian Authority expressed appreciation for the offer and said it would make an official request if needed.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.