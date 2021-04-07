22 Ex-Turkish Soldiers Get Life in Prison for Failed 2016 Coup

Twenty-two former Turkish soldiers were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in a failed 2016 coup attempt. The soldiers were sentenced on Wednesday in a court in Ankara for their efforts to depose Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Nearly 250 people died in the failed coup, as well as 24 coup leaders.

Turkey has accused Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, 79, who lives in the United States, of being behind the coup attempt. Tens of thousands of people in Turkey have been arrested since 2016 for allegedly having ties to Gulen.

With the sentencing comes an end to the investigations into nearly 500 former soldiers from the presidential guard said to have been involved in trying to overthrow Erdogan.