22 People Dead, 300 Homes Destroyed in Afghanistan Floods

At least 22 people were killed, 40 were injured, and several are still missing due to floods in Afghanistan, government authorities said on Friday. Heavy rains and flooding hit 11 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday, destroying 300 homes and partially destroying 2,000 additional houses, the State Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs said on Twitter. The disaster has also caused widespread agricultural damage, including the deaths of over 1,000 livestock and the destruction of crops, as well as road and infrastructure damage. The ministry said it was sending money, food, and other assistance to people in the affected areas, the worst of which include the Parwan, Badghis, Faryab, Herat, and Baghlan provinces.