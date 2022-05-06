The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

22 People Dead, 300 Homes Destroyed in Afghanistan Floods
Children sit outside their flood-damaged house at Qadis district in Badghis province, Afghanistan, May 4. 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Flooding
Afghanistan

22 People Dead, 300 Homes Destroyed in Afghanistan Floods

The Media Line Staff
05/06/2022

At least 22 people were killed, 40 were injured, and several are still missing due to floods in Afghanistan, government authorities said on Friday. Heavy rains and flooding hit 11 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday, destroying 300 homes and partially destroying 2,000 additional houses, the State Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs said on Twitter. The disaster has also caused widespread agricultural damage, including the deaths of over 1,000 livestock and the destruction of crops, as well as road and infrastructure damage. The ministry said it was sending money, food, and other assistance to people in the affected areas, the worst of which include the Parwan, Badghis, Faryab, Herat, and Baghlan provinces.

