24 Dead in Flooded Underground Factory in Morocco

At least 24 people have died in an illegal underground textile factory that was flooded from heavy rains in Tangier in northern Morocco.

The people were trapped in the workshop located under a private home on Monday morning, according to reports. At least 10 people were rescued. Search operations reportedly are continuing. It is not known how many people were in the building at the time of the flood.

Morocco has been under heavy rains in recent weeks, after a long drought.