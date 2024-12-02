25 Dead in Idlib Strikes as Rebels Seize Aleppo in Escalating Syrian Conflict

At least 25 people were killed in airstrikes by Syrian and Russian forces in northwestern Syria on Sunday, as President Bashar al-Assad vowed to crush insurgents following their recent gains in Aleppo and Idlib. Among the dead were 10 children, with dozens more injured, according to the White Helmets, a Syrian opposition-run rescue group.

The strikes targeted rebel-controlled Idlib, home to around four million displaced civilians, with one hitting a crowded residential area. Assad’s government and its ally, Russia, claim they target insurgent hideouts, denying civilian casualties.

The escalation follows the insurgents’ sweeping capture of Idlib province and parts of Aleppo, marking the most significant rebel offensive since 2020. The coalition includes Turkey-backed groups and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamist faction labeled a terrorist organization by several countries.

Aleppo, a government stronghold since 2016, saw Syrian troops retreat rapidly in the face of the rebel advance. Residents described panic and heavy civilian evacuations, fearing a repeat of the devastating Russian-led siege a decade ago.

Amid reports of disarray in the Syrian army, reinforcements are being deployed to counter the rebels. Meanwhile, international powers, including the US and Germany, have called for de-escalation and protection of civilians.