287 People Killed in Sudan’s Blue Nile State Over Tribal Land Dispute
Sudanese gather amid renewed ethnic clashes in al-Roseires, in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state on Sept. 2, 2022 despite a cease-fire agreement between rival groups following deadly violence weeks ago. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan
Blue Nile
Violence
tribal clashes

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2022

A total of 287 people were killed in recent tribal violence in Sudan’s Blue Nile State, the state’s health minister, Jamal Nasir, said in a statement on Sunday. In addition, 239 people were injured, he said. The number of victims is expected to continue to rise. Forensic medical teams continue to examine the burnt bodies of a number of victims to determine whether they died from armed attacks or beatings. The current round of violence broke out between the Hausa and Berta tribes on October 19-20, reportedly over a land ownership dispute. The governor of Blue Nile State, Ahmed El Omda Badi, declared a 30-day state of emergency on October 21 and announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the fighting.

