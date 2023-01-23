Donate
Light Theme
Log In
3 Female Journalists Arrested, Imprisoned in Iran
Evin Prison, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, August 24, 2008. (Ehsan Iran/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Evin Prison
female journalists
anti-government protests

3 Female Journalists Arrested, Imprisoned in Iran

The Media Line Staff
01/23/2023

Three female journalists in Iran have been arrested in the past two days and have been taken to the notorious Evin prison, the AFP news service reported citing local media. The arrested reporters are Melika Hashemi, Saideh Shafiei and Mehrnoush Zarei, according to the Tehran journalists’ union. Some 80 journalists have been arrested since the start in September of the antigovernment protests sparked by the death of Iranian Kurd woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

No reason was given for the arrests, but many of the thousands of arrested protesters have been incarcerated in Evin.

Meanwhile, at least 16 men detained by Iranian security forces died under torture while in the custody of police or security forces, according to a report by the Follow-Up Committee on Detainees’ Fate, a group of independent Iranian activists, The New Arab reported. According to the report, the families that identified their dead relatives saw marks of torture on their bodies. In addition, the families said they were pressured to say their relatives died in an accident or by suicide,.

Nearly 500 protesters have been killed since the start of the protests in Iran, and about 20,000 have been arrested.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.