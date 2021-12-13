3 Hamas Members Killed in Clashes at Refugee Camp in Lebanon

At least three Hamas members were killed and more were injured in the Burj al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp in the Lebanese port city of Tyre, less than two days after an explosion in the camp. The clashes broke out after a funeral on Sunday for Hamas member Hamza Ibrahim Shahine, who was killed in the explosion, said to be at a suspected weapons depot belonging to the Hamas. Hamas said that the explosion was caused by an electrical fault in a warehouse containing oxygen and gas cylinders for use by coronavirus patients.

Hamas in a statement blamed the clashes on members of the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority’s National Security Forces. “We hold the Authority’s leadership in Ramallah and their security services in Lebanon fully responsible for the crime,” Hamas said in a statement. Members of the Lebanese Hizbullah group also attended the funeral. A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody, Reuters reported, citing the Lebanese Army.