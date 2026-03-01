3 Injured in Jerusalem After Iranian Missile Strikes Road

Three people were wounded in Jerusalem on Sunday night as Iranian ballistic missile fire toward Israel continued, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). Initially, it was reported that six people were injured, but the number was later updated.

An Iranian ballistic missile struck a road in the Jerusalem area. The wounded included a 46-year-old man who was moderately hurt by shrapnel and two others who sustained light injuries. MDA also treated two people suffering from acute anxiety.

MDA spokesperson Zaki Heller said emergency teams were responding to at least one impact site in the capital and were scanning additional locations in the Jerusalem area for possible casualties as missile fire continued.

Israeli defense officials investigated a failed interception earlier in the day at a bomb shelter in Beit Shemesh that resulted in the deadliest single strike since the current campaign began, with nine people killed and 51 wounded. Eleven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continue.

Senior Israeli officials confirmed that the Israeli Air Force did not deploy an Arrow interceptor against the missile that struck Beit Shemesh. Several interceptors from another air defense system were launched but failed to intercept the projectile.

“The air defense array has achieved very high interception rates, but the defense is not hermetic,” one official told Ynet. “A direct hit can penetrate. This underscores the need to address the surface-to-surface missile threat. It is a real existential threat.”

Defense officials said Israel is expanding strikes against Iran’s missile industry and what they described as the regime’s repression mechanisms, including the Basij militia. “This is not a one-day or two-day operation,” one official said. “It will take time.”

Israeli officials said the campaign has included about 700 air sorties in which more than 2,000 munitions were used. The military has said it secured air superiority over parts of Iran within the first 24 hours of the operation and has shot down more than 50 drones launched toward Israel.

The fighting may continue for some time, officials said, adding Iran still possesses the ability to launch additional missiles despite the removal of much of its senior military command. They said the remaining capabilities mean further attacks on Israel cannot be ruled out.

Separately, Palestinian Authority police said shrapnel from Iranian missile strikes damaged a home in the northern Palestinian city of Nablus, with no injuries reported.