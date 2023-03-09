3 Injured in Terror Attack By Hamas Member in Central Tel Aviv

Three people were injured, on critically, in a shooting attack on Thursday evening in central Tel Aviv at a café on the popular Dizengoff Street, in what police are calling a terror attack. The shooter was shot and killed by two police officers at the scene, while a search is continuing for a possible second terrorist. Security camera footage from the street corner showed that there were two attackers.

Police have identified the dead terrorist as Ma’tez Khawaja, 23, a member of Hamas from the village of Ni’lin near Ramallah, who previously spent time in an Israeli prison. He entered Israel illegally, according to reports.

The shooting came on the same day that the streets of Tel Aviv were clogged with Israelis protesting judicial reform legislation being pushed through the Knesset by lawmakers. In the wake of the attack, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai called on the anti-government protesters to get out of the streets in order to allow police to operate in the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin left for Italy hours before the shooting. He said in a statement after the attack, at the end of a meeting with members of Rome’s Jewish community: “There has been another terror attack in the heart of Tel Aviv tonight. We send, first of all, our hopes and our wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and we strengthen the security forces and the police who are fighting terrorists this night and every night. We will continue to build our nation and deepen our roots, and to build our common future as brothers and sisters.” Netanyahu’s office said that the prime minister would not cut his trip short due to the attack.