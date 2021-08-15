Protecting Truth During Tension

3 Israeli Universities Ranked in Top 100 Worldwide
The entrance to The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Weizmann Institute of Science
Technion

3 Israeli Universities Ranked in Top 100 Worldwide

Marcy Oster
08/15/2021

Israel’s Hebrew University of Jerusalem ranked 90th in the 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities, one of three Israeli universities ranked in the top 100.

Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science placed 92nd and the Technion- Institute of Technology 94th in the annual ranking of higher education institutions. Israel’s Tel Aviv University was placed in the 151-200 category; Bar-Ilan University and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in the 401-500 category; and the University of Haifa in the 501-600 category.

For the 19th year in a row, Harvard University topped the ranking list, with Stanford University ranked at No. 2 and the University Cambridge at No. 3.

Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, the independent body which publishes the yearly ARWU, bases its rankings on several key indicators, including the number of alumni and staff awarded Nobel Laureates and Fields Medalists, the number of highly-cited researchers and the number of articles published in the prestigious journals Nature and Science, among other criteria.

