3 Israelis Killed, 3 Seriously Injured in West Bank Attack

Three Israelis were killed and another three wounded Tuesday morning in a series of attacks carried out by one assailant in the area around the West Bank settlement of Ariel.

Israeli media citing the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry named the attacker as 18-year-old Muhammed Soof from the West Bank village of Haris, who reportedly worked as a cleaner in the Ariel industrial area.

The attack began when the Palestinian man stabbed a security guard close to entrance of the settlement’s industrial park. He then stabbed another three people at a nearby gas station before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The assailant crashed the vehicle into other cars on a nearby road, got out of the car and stabbed another civilian bystander. He stole a second car after the driver jumped out to assist the stabbing victim that he drove into oncoming traffic, crashing again into other vehicles. He then got out of the second car and was shot dead by Israeli security forces. The entire event took 20 minutes, according to reports.