Donate
Light Theme
Log In
3 Killed in Raid on West Bank Refugee Camp
News Updates
Israel
Palestinians
West Bank
Balata refugee camp
al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade

3 Killed in Raid on West Bank Refugee Camp

The Media Line Staff
05/22/2023

Israeli fire killed three Palestinians in a raid on a refugee camp in the northern West Bank early Monday morning, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported. Six others were wounded.

The raid took place in Balata, a large refugee camp outside of Nablus. According to a report from Al Jazeera, Israeli forces blockaded the entrance to the camp with bulldozers, preventing ambulances and journalists from entering. In one video of the raid posted online, soldiers appear to shoot a man in the back as he runs away from them.

The raid came a day after a car-ramming attack on an Israeli soldier in Huwara, a Palestinian town less than 5 miles south of Nablus. The military said on Sunday that troops were being dispatched to search for the suspect, although it is unclear whether the raid on Balata was connected to that search.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the three men killed were Fathi Rizk, 30, Abdullah Abu Hamdan, 24, and Mohammed Zeitoun, 34. The al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, a Fatah-linked coalition of Palestinian militias in the West Bank, said all three had been members of the brigades.

During an earlier raid on Balata on May 13, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians.

The Israeli military has not commented on Monday’s raid.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.