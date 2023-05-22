3 Killed in Raid on West Bank Refugee Camp

Israeli fire killed three Palestinians in a raid on a refugee camp in the northern West Bank early Monday morning, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported. Six others were wounded.

The raid took place in Balata, a large refugee camp outside of Nablus. According to a report from Al Jazeera, Israeli forces blockaded the entrance to the camp with bulldozers, preventing ambulances and journalists from entering. In one video of the raid posted online, soldiers appear to shoot a man in the back as he runs away from them.

The raid came a day after a car-ramming attack on an Israeli soldier in Huwara, a Palestinian town less than 5 miles south of Nablus. The military said on Sunday that troops were being dispatched to search for the suspect, although it is unclear whether the raid on Balata was connected to that search.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the three men killed were Fathi Rizk, 30, Abdullah Abu Hamdan, 24, and Mohammed Zeitoun, 34. The al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, a Fatah-linked coalition of Palestinian militias in the West Bank, said all three had been members of the brigades.

During an earlier raid on Balata on May 13, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians.

The Israeli military has not commented on Monday’s raid.