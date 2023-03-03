Donate
Light Theme
Log In
3 New Cases of Polio Detected in Israel
News Updates
polio
Israel

3 New Cases of Polio Detected in Israel

The Media Line Staff
03/03/2023

Israel has reported three new cases of children infected with polio, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday. The cases were discovered during an epidemiological investigation after an 8-year-old boy from northern Israel tested positive for the virus earlier this week. The ministry said the three children, who had close contact with the boy, currently have no clinical symptoms.

In March 2022, Israel experienced a polio outbreak, prompting an extensive vaccination campaign for people aged 17 and under. The ministry reported that the virus had stopped spreading in July. However, in recent months the virus has been discovered in sewage systems across the country. There are currently more than 150,000 children in Israel who have not been vaccinated against polio.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis and, in rare cases, death. The World Health Organization is calling for increased efforts to eradicate the virus globally, with a goal of eliminating it by 2026.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.