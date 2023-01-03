3 Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied Under Investigation

Three activists and political opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied have been notified by prosecutors that they are under investigation. One of the investigations involves assaulting public security and insulting the president, Reuters reported. The investigations come days after Saied said that he would order the judiciary to act against those who defame the state.

The activists under investigation are Reda Belhaj, Ayachi Hammami and Nejib Chebbi, who is the leader of the opposition Salvation Front, which has organized regular protests against Saied.

In July 2021, Saied dismissed his government and seized a number of powers by granting himself executive authority in what critics have called a coup; he later announced that he would rule by decree until the approval of a new constitution. In July, about a quarter of the 9 million registered voters in Tunisia turned out for a referendum on a new constitution that gave Saied almost total power by putting the country’s president in supreme command of the army, gave the president full executive control and allows the president to appoint a government without the approval of parliament. Legislative elections were held in the country in December, with a dismal voter turnout of 8.8%, leading to calls by the opposition for Saied’s resignation.