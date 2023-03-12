3 Palestinian Gunmen Killed After Firing on Israeli Troops

Three Palestinians who opened fire on Israel Defense Forces troops were killed when Israeli troops returned fire. A fourth gunman turned himself in and was arrested, according to the IDF. The incident took place on Sunday morning in the area of Jit, west of the West Bank city of Nablus, where there has been an increase in such attacks in recent weeks. It is not known if the attackers on Sunday morning were affiliated with any Palestinian terror organization.

The soldiers confiscated three M-16 rifles, a pistol and cartridges from the gunmen. The arrested suspect was handed over questioning, according to the IDF. There were no injuries to the Israeli soldiers.

The attack comes in the wake of a terror attack by a Palestinian man on a Tel Aviv café on Thursday night that left three Israeli men injured, one critically, and follows the death of a Palestinian assailant who entered an Israeli-owned farm in the northern West Bank armed with knives and explosives and was shot by the owner of the farm.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian man was arrested in a joint operation on Friday night of the Shin Bet security agency, the Israel Police and the IDF for planting an explosive device on an Israeli bus in the West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit. Four other Palestinians who helped the bomber also were arrested in the West Bank town of Battir. The bomb, which malfunctioned, partially detonated and was successfully neutralized; no one was reported injured.