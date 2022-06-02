The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

3 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Troops in West Bank
People gather in front of the family home of Diaa Hamarsheh, a Palestinian man who in March killed five people in a gun attack in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv in central Israel, after it was blown up by the Israeli army, in the village of Ya’abad near Jenin in the northern West Bank, on June 2, 2022 (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
West Bank
Palestinian killed
Israel Defense Forces

3 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Troops in West Bank

The Media Line Staff
06/02/2022

A Palestinian man was killed on Thursday during what the Israel Defense Forces said was an arrest raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the West Bank, located near the city of Bethlehem. Ayman Muheisen, 29, died in a Palestinian hospital after being shot by Israeli troops. Earlier on Thursday morning, another Palestinian man was killed in the village of Ya’abad near Jenin in the northern West Bank during clashes with Israeli troops as forces demolished the home of Diaa Hamarsheh, who killed five men in a terror attack in Bnei Brak in central Israel.

On Wednesday, a Palestinian woman, Ghofran Warasnah, 31, was killed by Israeli troops near Hebron. The IDF said that she was brandishing a knife in a threatening manner; the Palestinian Authority identified her as a journalist on her first week of work for a local news agency.

