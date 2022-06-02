3 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Troops in West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed on Thursday during what the Israel Defense Forces said was an arrest raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the West Bank, located near the city of Bethlehem. Ayman Muheisen, 29, died in a Palestinian hospital after being shot by Israeli troops. Earlier on Thursday morning, another Palestinian man was killed in the village of Ya’abad near Jenin in the northern West Bank during clashes with Israeli troops as forces demolished the home of Diaa Hamarsheh, who killed five men in a terror attack in Bnei Brak in central Israel.

On Wednesday, a Palestinian woman, Ghofran Warasnah, 31, was killed by Israeli troops near Hebron. The IDF said that she was brandishing a knife in a threatening manner; the Palestinian Authority identified her as a journalist on her first week of work for a local news agency.