3 Palestinians Killed During Israeli Military Raid on Jenin
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating in Jenin in the West Bank on June 17, 2022. (IDF/Twitter)
News Updates

3 Palestinians Killed During Israeli Military Raid on Jenin

The Media Line Staff
06/17/2022

Three Palestinians were killed and at least eight others injured during and exchange of fire between residents of the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin and Israel Defense Forces troops. The Israeli soldiers were conducting an operation in Jenin early Friday morning to confiscate weapons from two locations, according to the IDF. The troops came under fire at both locations and returned fire. In the second location, gunmen sitting in a vehicle opened fire on the soldiers and were killed by the Israeli troops’ return fire, according to the IDF. Following the altercation, the troops searched the vehicle, and found two M-16 rifles, a Carlo weapon, bullet cartridges and a vest.

Several recent IDF raids have focused on the Jenin area. Hamas announced that one of the killed shooters served as a field commander in the al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, and vowed revenge.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the incident on Friday morning, warning that “the Israeli government bears the responsibility for this dangerous escalation, which is pushing the region towards tension and exacerbating the situation.”

