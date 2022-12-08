3 Palestinians Killed in Jenin Clash With IDF Troops

Three Palestinians were killed in a pre-dawn firefight Thursday with Israel Defense Forces troops carrying out an arrest raid in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

The IDF said that the gunfire erupted as the troops went to arrest three wanted terror suspects in the area. All three were arrested and the troops left Jenin afterwards, the military said.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that Jenin residents had been engaged in “confrontations and violent clashes” with the IDF soldiers.

Israeli media named the three dead as Tareq Aldamaje, Sudki Zakarnah and Ata Shalabi, and said that an Islamic Jihad division in the area claimed responsibility for opening fire on the IDF troops.