3 Palestinians Killed in Shootout With Israeli Military in Jenin
IDF forces in Jenin in a 2002 photo. (Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit)
3 Palestinians Killed in Shootout With Israeli Military in Jenin

The Media Line Staff
03/31/2022

Three Palestinians are reported to have been killed by Israel Defense Forces operating on Thursday morning in the Jenin refugee camp.  The Israeli soldiers were conducting a security raid on the Jenin home of a person wanted for involvement in the Bnei Brak terror attack when they came under fire from local residents; the soldiers returned fire. An Israeli soldier was injured in the exchange of fire and evacuated to a hospital. At least one Palestinian was arrested in Jenin.

The raid is part of an extensive arrest operation in some 10 West Bank Palestinian villages by IDF forces in the wake of the terror attack on Tuesday night that killed five people, one in a string of attacks in recent days that have left 11 dead.

Israel’s Security Cabinet met on Wednesday night in the wake of the attacks. The cabinet agreed to move forward with the easing of restrictions on West Bank Palestinians for Ramadan. The cabinet also decided, however, to increase the presence of security forces in the field and to reinforce units along the border between Israel and the West Bank, as well as to continue to execute counterterror operations. The cabinet also decided to revoke work permits for the family members of terrorists and to move forward quickly to demolish the homes of the terrorists.

