33,000 Confirmed Dead: Global Rescue Efforts Continue in Turkey, Syria
The Media Line Staff
02/12/2023

The massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has resulted in a death toll of over 33,000 and has left millions homeless. Despite the extensive damage to roads and infrastructure, rescue teams from around the world have been working tirelessly to save lives.

In Gaziantep and Hatay provinces, multiple survivors have been rescued from the rubble, including a 7-month-old baby. However, not every rescue attempt has ended happily, with aid efforts facing numerous challenges.

Zakaria survived on dirty water and eventually lost hope of being rescued before being found by rescuers on Friday night. He told the Associated Press from his hospital bed in Latakia that he thought he would not survive. The rescues elicited shouts of “Allahu akbar!” from the weary rescue workers, but the region is blanketed by grief, desperation, and mounting frustration. More survivors were rescued on Saturday, including a family of five in Gaziantep and a man and his 3-year-old daughter in Islahiye.

Rescuers were shocked and saddened when Zeynep Kahraman, who was rescued after a 50-hour operation, died at the hospital.

In Antakya, many residents had left by Saturday, but some stayed with family still buried in the rubble. Acting on a tip, a rescue team from Hong Kong found three survivors under a building near the city’s center. However, some are still waiting for their loved ones to be found, including Syrian refugee Yazi al-Ali, who is waiting for her mother, two sisters, and their families to be rescued from the rubble.

The Turkish government has faced criticism for its response to the disaster, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan acknowledging that the initial response was hindered by the extensive damage to infrastructure.

