“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
34 Migrants Dead After Boat Capsizes in Gulf of Aden
Remains of a boat that capsized in the Gulf of Aden near Djibouti from Jan. 31, 2019, killing 52 African migrants in an incident similar to one that occured on April 12, 2021 that left 34 migrants dead. (Migane Megag/AFP via Getty Images)
34 Migrants Dead After Boat Capsizes in Gulf of Aden

The Media Line Staff
04/12/2021

Thirty-four migrants drowned when their boat capsized in the Gulf of Aden. The boat left early Monday morning from Yemen with 60 passengers on board, AFP reported, citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM). It capsized off the coast of Djibouti

It is the second incident of this kind in the last five weeks. On March 4, 20 African migrants drowned after people smugglers threw dozens overboard during a journey between Djibouti and Yemen.

There were “many” children dead in Monday’s accident, according to the report, citing unnamed officials from the IOM.

The African migrants likely were headed to Gulf states looking for work.

