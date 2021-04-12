34 Migrants Dead After Boat Capsizes in Gulf of Aden

Thirty-four migrants drowned when their boat capsized in the Gulf of Aden. The boat left early Monday morning from Yemen with 60 passengers on board, AFP reported, citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM). It capsized off the coast of Djibouti

It is the second incident of this kind in the last five weeks. On March 4, 20 African migrants drowned after people smugglers threw dozens overboard during a journey between Djibouti and Yemen.

There were “many” children dead in Monday’s accident, according to the report, citing unnamed officials from the IOM.

The African migrants likely were headed to Gulf states looking for work.