35 Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack at Baghdad Market

At least 35 people were killed and dozens wounded in a suicide bomb attack in a market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad in Iraq. The attack took place on Monday as people crowded the market to shop for the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival that began Monday evening.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, during which one of its members wore a vest laden with explosives and blew himself up from within the crowd. Some of the wounded remain in critical condition.

The same market was attacked in a car bomb explosion in April, which killed 4.