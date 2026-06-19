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4 IDF Soldiers, Including Battalion Commander, Killed in Southern Lebanon Explosion
Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon. (IDF)

4 IDF Soldiers, Including Battalion Commander, Killed in Southern Lebanon Explosion

The Media Line Staff
06/19/2026

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Friday that Lt. Col. Dor Ben Shimhon, commander of Battalion 52, and three additional soldiers were killed in a combat incident in southern Lebanon as the military investigates whether their tank was struck by an explosive device or an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah terrorists.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said the battalion commander’s tank was hit at approximately 12:30 a.m. The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, and the military has not yet determined what caused the strike.

The names of the three other soldiers killed in the incident have not yet been cleared for publication.

Ben Shimhon assumed command of Battalion 52 on April 20, 2026, about a week after the unit’s previous commander was seriously wounded during combat. He led the battalion during the past two months of fighting.

Ben Shimhon was married and the father of two daughters. He came from a family of combat soldiers. He and four of his brothers served in the 401st Brigade, while another brother served in the Golani Brigade. His wife serves as a combat officer in the Combat Intelligence Collection and Border Defense Corps.

Defrin also reported that at approximately 4 a.m., an explosive drone struck a Commando Brigade task force. Five soldiers were wounded in that incident, including an officer who sustained injuries.

The spokesman said Hezbollah continues to violate the agreement and that Israeli forces maintain freedom of action in the Yellow Line area.

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He added that the military is prepared at any time to return to intensive combat in both Lebanon and Iran.

According to Defrin, 30 targets were struck before the battalion commander’s death, and another 70 targets were hit afterward by air and ground forces.

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