4 IDF Soldiers Injured, One Seriously, in Operational Accident at Southern Israel Base

Four Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were injured, including one seriously on Monday when a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle or “Humvee” overturned at a base in southern Israel, the military said.

The IDF Spokesperson said one soldier was seriously wounded, another was moderately injured, and two others were lightly hurt. The military described the incident as an “operational accident.”

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified, according to the IDF.

Separately, on Sunday, the IDF said it had discovered and was in the process of dismantling an underground terror tunnel in Gaza measuring approximately 800 meters in length. The military said the route included living quarters, military equipment, and weapons.

According to the IDF, troops were dismantling the tunnel, which contained items including vests and a rocket belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror group.

The military also said it killed Hamas members during operations in the area on Sunday. Among them was one individual whom the IDF said had participated in the massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The military said additional Hamas members targeted in the operation had been planning to carry out attacks against soldiers.