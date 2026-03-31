4 IDF Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Clash With Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

Four Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were killed during combat in southern Lebanon, the military said, as Israeli forces continue operations along the northern border aimed at establishing operational control in the area.

The military identified three of the fallen as Capt. Noam Madmoni, 22, from Sderot; Staff Sgt. Ben Cohen, 21, from Lehavim; and Staff Sgt. Maxsim Entis, 21, from Bat Yam. All served in the Nahal Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit. The name of the fourth soldier has not yet been released.

According to an IDF probe, the incident occurred Monday evening in the western sector of southern Lebanon, where troops from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit identified a cell of Hezbollah gunmen. The soldiers engaged the operatives at close range, returning fire and hitting several of them.

During the exchange, four Israeli soldiers were killed. One additional soldier was seriously wounded, while another soldier and a reservist were moderately injured. All casualties were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and their families were notified.

While forces were evacuating the wounded from the scene, Hezbollah operatives fired an anti-tank missile toward the troops. The missile did not cause additional injuries, according to the military.

Israeli forces responded with tank shelling and airstrikes targeting the Hezbollah operatives in the area.

The IDF said troops identified and engaged terrorist cells as part of ongoing operations in southern Lebanon. The Nahal Brigade is operating under the 162nd Division as part of efforts to establish operational control in the area.