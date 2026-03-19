4 Injured, 1 Seriously, in Direct Rocket Strike on Kiryat Shmona Building

A direct rocket strike on a residential building in Kiryat Shmona on Thursday evening wounded four people, including one man in serious condition, after Hezbollah fired a barrage of several rockets in the area.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and police forces were dispatched to the scene, where the impact point was the living room of an apartment on the third floor. Authorities said no individuals were trapped as of 7 p.m., and teams continued to conduct searches at the site.

The injured were found in an inner room of the building at the time of the strike, as the structure does not include a protected space. Police said the group had been attempting to reach shelter but did not manage to arrive in time.

MDA teams treated the wounded at the scene before evacuating them to a hospital. The casualties included a man around 60 in serious condition with shrapnel injuries, a 68-year-old woman in moderate condition with a head injury, and two people around 20 in light condition suffering from blast injuries.

An MDA emergency medic said crews arrived to find heavy damage and smoke at the scene, deploying large numbers of ambulances, intensive care units, and motorcycles. Responders pulled injured individuals from the debris and immediately began life-saving treatment, while continuing to search the area and evacuate casualties to hospitals.

Residents reported that there was scant time between the warning siren and the impact, with a delay of just a few seconds.

Chief Superintendent Shlomi Toubul, commander of the Kinneret region, told N12 the victims’ position inside the building likely reduced the severity of the outcome.