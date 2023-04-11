Happy holidays!
4 Killed and 15 Injured in Bombing Targeting Police Vehicle in Quetta, Pakistan
Police officials examine the site of a bomb blast in Quetta on April 10, 2023. (Banaras Khan/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Quetta
bombing
police
Balochistan Liberation Army
separatist insurgency
Pakistan

4 Killed and 15 Injured in Bombing Targeting Police Vehicle in Quetta, Pakistan

The Media Line Staff
04/11/2023

Four people were killed and 15 injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, according to a hospital official. The attack was followed by another blast targeting a station house officer (SHO) in a roadside blast in Quetta. The SHO of the Sariab police station, Ehsanullah Marwat, was patrolling with his squad when he was targeted. Police confirmed that the police squad was safe, but three passersby were injured. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attacks, which was the third attack in less than 24 hours on police in Quetta, located in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

The group said that four people were killed, including two policemen. Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target of the first attack was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations, which was parked in Kandahari Bazar. Two police officers who were sitting in the vehicle were among the dead. Quetta has been dealing with a separatist ethnic insurgency while Pakistan is fighting to suppress unrelated violence carried out by armed Islamist groups. Some armed groups have protested against several China-backed Belt and Road Initiative economic projects in Balochistan.

 

