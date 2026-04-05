4 Missing After Iranian Missile Hits Building in Haifa

Four people were missing late Sunday night after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Haifa, damaging part of the structure, wounding at least four others, and sending rescue teams into the rubble as Israel’s war with Iran entered a sixth week. Police said the four remained unaccounted for, while emergency services said the injured included an 82-year-old man and a 10-month-old baby.

The strike hit during a fresh evening barrage toward northern and southern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces said a building in the Haifa area was hit by a “direct impact of a missile” after the military detected missiles launched from Iran and activated air defenses. The Home Front Command later said residents could leave protected spaces, but rescue and search forces remained at several impact sites.

Emergency officials said the Haifa building was left partially collapsed, complicating the search. Earlier accounts from Israel’s fire and rescue services put the number of missing at three, but by late night, police statements carried by other outlets said four people were unaccounted for, suggesting the toll was still being updated as crews worked through the debris. The wounded were reported to have suffered blast and shrapnel injuries.

Haifa, Israel’s largest northern city and home to major residential neighborhoods, port facilities, and strategic energy infrastructure, has repeatedly come under fire during the war. Just days ago, a missile hit a fuel tanker and an industrial building at Israel’s Oil Refineries in the city, though authorities said that the earlier strike caused no casualties and no public danger. Sunday’s direct hit on an apartment building showed again that civilian neighborhoods remain exposed even with Israel’s layered missile defenses in operation.