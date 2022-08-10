4 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack

Four Pakistani soldiers traveling in a military convoy along the Afghan border were killed in a suicide bomb attack. The bomber drove a three-wheeled vehicle into the convoy and detonated, the Pakistani military said on Tuesday, Reuters reported, No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came a day after a wanted Pakistani terrorist was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan. The United States was offering $3 milion for the capture of Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, the head of the Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), designated as a terrorist group by the United States and the United Nations. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or the Pakistani Taliban, which JuA worked under, confirmed Khurasani’s death, Reuters reported.