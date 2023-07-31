Donate
4 Policemen Dead in Security Facility Attack in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula
An Egyptian policemen guards a street in the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish, July 26, 2018 . (Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
07/31/2023

A shooting at a high-security facility in Egypt’s volatile Sinai Peninsula on Sunday resulted in the deaths of at least four police officers, including a senior official, according to two security and health officials. The National Security headquarters in el-Arish, North Sinai province’s capital, was the location of the attack which also left at least 21 other security personnel injured.

The Associated Press, citing a casualty list, reported that some victims suffered gunshot wounds, while others experienced respiratory problems due to tear gas discharged within the facility. Among the injured were eight officers.

The authorities provided the information under the condition of anonymity as they were not permitted to speak to the media. The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, and the Interior Ministry, which supervises the police, has not yet commented.

North Sinai has been a hotspot for a persistent conflict against an Islamist insurgency that frequently targets security forces and Christians. Militant attacks have significantly slowed since February 2018 when a large military operation was launched in Sinai, parts of the Nile Delta, and desert regions bordering Libya.

