4 Wounded, One Critically, in Rosh Hanikra Drone Strike as Israel-Lebanon Talks Resume in Washington 

Four Israeli civilians were wounded Thursday when an explosive drone struck a parking lot in the Rosh Hanikra area as a new round of US-mediated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon opened in Washington amid continued fighting in southern Lebanon.

Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya said it was treating one person in critical condition and another in moderate condition following the drone strike. Two additional wounded civilians were brought to the hospital in good condition. The hospital said one of those patients had already been released, and the second was expected to be discharged soon.

At the same time, Israeli and Lebanese representatives began a new round of talks at the State Department offices in Washington under US mediation. An Israeli official said negotiations had started a short time earlier and were expected to continue on Friday.

The fighting along the northern front continued as the Israel Defense Forces reported additional Hezbollah attacks targeting Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon. The IDF Spokesperson said Hezbollah launched surface-to-air missiles earlier Thursday at Israeli Air Force aircraft operating over southern Lebanon. The military said the launches failed.

The IDF Spokesperson also said Israeli forces killed 20 Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon during the previous 24 hours and struck approximately 65 Hezbollah infrastructure sites through aerial and ground operations.

Targets included weapons storage facilities, observation posts, command centers, and other infrastructure that it said had been used by Hezbollah operatives to advance terror plans.