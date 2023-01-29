41 Killed in Pakistan Bus Crash, 10 Children Killed in Boat Accident

At least 41 people were killed Balochistan province in Pakistan when a bus carrying 48 people fell into a ravine on Sunday morning. Some of the bodies were burned beyond recognition, Reuters reported, citing local police. The bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge, which caused it to fall into a ravine and catch on fire. The dead passengers burned to death, according to the local police. The bus driver may have fallen asleep, according to reports.

Meanwhile, some 10 students died when a boat carrying a class of children capsized in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The dead children are between the ages of seven and 14. Some 11 other children were issued, and six were in critical condition. Up to nine other children were still missing.